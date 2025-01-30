President Trump announced today he will send foreigners turned by the CIA and military mind-control programs into rapists, killers and cannibals to the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, freeing their countries of origin from the burden of dealing with them.
WATCH: https://rumble.com/v6es5fs-get-guantanamo-ready.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp
The president explained this action by saying, “Some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold ‘em, because we don’t want them coming back. So, we’re going to send them out to Guantanamo.”
Trump said this will “double our capacity,” by which he may mean the government’s current detention facilities for to migrants.
The U.S. currently has four off-shore internment camps: GITMO’s Camp Delta, Guam’s Camp Blaz, and facilities in Tierra del Fuego and Diego Garcia.
If it comes to pass, it would be a deprogramming facility for those abused by the CIA, DARPA, and pick your choice.
My concern is the use of chemical and energy warfare, as in chemtrails, Big Pharma (jabs) and the numerous labs across the globe, and D.E.W.s or directed energy and scalar weapons to name a few.