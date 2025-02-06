Interior Relations and Justice Minister Diosdado Cabello revealed during the program, Con el Mazo Dando, that the U.S. Treasury Department gave more than $1.8 billion to the extreme right through a CIA cutout called Súmate.

U.S.-funded Venezuelan patriot María Corina Machado

Súmate was founded in 2001 by María Corina Machado and allies. By 2004 it grew to 30,000 volunteers. In 2003, Súmate organized a campaign to force a recall referendum revoking the remainder of the term in office of President Chávez. The referendum failed. - Wikipedia

Cabello offered the U.S. the dossier he has on funding to the opposition. “I have this information, but I also know which political party they gave money to. It is at your disposal, gentlemen of the United States, so that you can see how much they get there. If the FBI is seriously investigating, no one is safe there,” Cabello warned.

He stressed that “these sectors really plugged themselves into the gringos. They stuck to the gringos, nicely plugged in. Those are the truly plugged in.” Cabello said that this information is worth gold. “Here is the source of financing, whom they gave money to, and it isn’t USAID. This hurts the gringos more because it is the Treasury Department. The evidence is at your disposal; you have it. Don't play dumb.”

According to Cabello, the Treasury gave money to Súmate to work in the Congo. “What did Súmate have to do in the Congo? It's strange, right? It also talks about investments in agriculture in Venezuela, but “they have never planted a topocho bush.” They were also given money during the elections. “Who would want to win elections like that?” he asked.

He detailed that $10.5 million was given to the Venezuelan extreme right for the 2024 elections, and more than $8.5 million was secretly given to an international organization called “Election Transparency.”

Below: video posted by Maria Corina Machado after she was escorted home by security forces. She says she is fine, but she lost her blue purse (which had her cell phone in it). Diosdado Cabello went on TV and emptied her purse out onto a table. He said Machado had been talking with a notorious criminal recently shot dead by police.