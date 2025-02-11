In my previous post, and without defining what GESARA is, I advanced a theory that the Global Economic Security and Reformation Act explained three anomalous events. These events are: Colombia’s president replacement of cabinet members, Venezuela’s election in which 5,335 programs were chosen for $10,000 in funding, and Cuba’s partial dollarization.

I don’t know much about GESARA, but the place to start is with the name, Judy Byington (https://dinardetectives.com/judy-byington-wednesday-08-january-2025/)

What I do understand is that

All debt, public and private, will be canceled

A new “quantum financial system” will be in place and will be linked through Starlink satellites

The elimination of militarism, destruction, harm, organized crime, corruption and debt, all brought about by the Luciferian Brotherhood, will free up so much wealth that every government will be able to guarantee a good life for its people.

The name, Carlos Slim Helu (b. 28 January 1940), has come up lately. Like all billioniares, Slim was a Satanist. In the case of Musk, we know for a fact that he renounced the Brotherhood, because, according to Jessie Czebotar, he never wanted to be in it. We know from Megan Rose that Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson were given the opportunity to build Earth’s defense system.

I don’t believe that Slim renounced the Brotherhood after I watched a 2009 video of a victim of the Satanic elites, Gabriela Rico Jimenez, who was taken away by police and never seen again. In the video, the 21-year-old Rico said Slim’s son was complicit in her enslavement. She also claimed the elites ate human flesh.

So, I was interested to read in La Jornada that Carlos Slim had given a press conference, in which he offered some friendly advice to President Claudia Sheinbaum. In particular, he advised her to not raise taxes, but instead to maintain macroeconomic stability and strive for investment in Mexico equivalent to 25% of GDP.

Again, we are talking about the investment of large amounts of money. How is it that countries suddenly have large amounts of money to invest, when they never had money in the past? If you watch MegaBuilds on YouTube, you’ll see what I mean.

Throughout the interview, Slim talks like an honest businessman who is interested in the country’s welfare. But he was never interested in the country’s welfare; in fact, he got rich during Mexico’s most disgustingly corrupt period. Therefore, I believe that as is the case with many others, Slim has been executed and replaced with a body double. As for his ill-gotten $93 billion fortune, perhaps Trump simply gave that money to Mexico.

Slim: reformas fiscales descomponen estabilidad macroeconómica

Carlos Slim in 2008 (age 68) and 2025 (age 85)

https://www.jornada.com.mx/noticia/2025/02/10/economia/el-ift-201cno-era-tan-autonomo201d-carlos-slim-helu-1721

Clara Zepeda y Julio Gutiérrez 10 de febrero de 2025

Mexico City. Carlos Slim Helú, president of Grupo Carso and América Móvil, spoke out against a tax increase, as it would affect macroeconomic stability without any benefit for the population.

The richest businessman in Mexico said the direction taken by the government of Claudia Sheinbaum, which is focused on keeping interest rates and inflation low, is the right one, because in this way, the future “can be very good.”

“Tax reforms are not good. Perhaps things need to be fixed with the reforms, but a reform that raises VAT or ISR by 5 percent, what happens? Companies raise their prices. If VAT increases, the price increases. And if the price increases, inflation increases. If inflation increases, the interest rate increases.

“It may be more costly to pay for the [higher] interest rate than [what is collected] from the increase in taxes, and that breaks down macroeconomic stability,” said Slim Helú this Monday at his annual press conference, held at the Inbursa facilities in Mexico City.

“Currently, I am very optimistic because it gives the impression that the president is not seeking to shake up salaries, costs, hours, this or that. She recently spoke about macroeconomics. She said that if we keep it stable, inflation will not get out of control and will stay at reasonable levels.

“If the macroeconomy is stable, without jumping from one side to the other, we are convinced that the future can be very good,” said Slim Helú, whose consortium has a presence in 49 countries and employs 395 people.

He recalled that in the past “there was not so much care taken for growth and development.” Despite the fact that there were “very good technocrats, there were 14 tax reforms,” which did not translate into any benefit for the population.

According to the tycoon, whose fortune is valued at around $78 billion [or $93 billion], in general, if countries do not grow, “it is because they are not investing. Growing at one or two percent is not growth. Investment of 25% as a proportion of GDP, is urgent.”

“We must invest more than 25 percent (as a proportion of GDP) this year and it is urgent, between the private sector and the public sector (national and foreign). We will all have to invest.

“If we achieve a significant investment, the country's economy will improve,” said the tycoon, after recounting the history of the companies integrated into his group, such as América Movil, Telmex, Carso Energy, Inbursa, Sanborns, among others. He considered that the sectors in which investment should be made currently are infrastructure, oil production, telecommunications, as well as in issues related to artificial intelligence and electric power.

“We have a very good national environment. And if we add the geographical issue, that we are neighbors of the United States, and that the United States is going through an important, delicate and problematic situation, with a huge effort that must be made to correct it, that is where we talk about nearshoring,” explained Slim.

The IFT “was not so autonomous”: Carlos Slim Helú

Slim Helú also gave his opinion regarding the disappearance of the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT), an organization that, he said, “was not so autonomous. It never gave us (the concession) for pay television.”

Slim also pointed out that, at the time, the IFT never allowed his consortium to do business in areas of the country where there were no telephone services, because that was classified as monopolistic.

“The IFT never allowed us to offer pay television, and neither did the presidents. It is a service that we simply don’t have here (in Mexico). We have Telmex, which has been hit, but which has a great network in the country,” he said.

He criticized the fact that competitors, such as AT&T or Telefónica, can provide services for lower or zero costs, while his firms were considered “monopolies.” In fact, he denied that Telmex is a monopoly, because when there are two competitors, “one always has a market share of more than 50 percent.”

“Telmex has no preponderance, zero pay television. In broadband it probably has about 38 percent of the market. What it has is many old phones, which have not been paid off and which are not the target of the market. Telemex is at a disadvantage; they have not stopped providing service to their customers,” Slim stressed.

He recommended that the Altán telecommunications network and the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) join forces. He said that the new telecommunications regulator “tells us what it wants . . . If it tells us to be smaller, we will stop investing, but our customers will stop getting the best service. Therefore, they should tell us which way they want it.” He criticized the fact that Altán's shared network offers telephone and internet services in metropolitan zones, but not in urban zones in which there are no services of this type.

Nobel Prize winners are “idiots”

In response to a reference made about Slim’s acquisition of Telmex by James A. Robinson, Daron Acemoğlu and Simon Johnson, the tycoon said the claims were false and called the Nobel-prize-winning economists ‘idiots’.

Slim was asked for his opinion of a chapter in the book, Why Nations Fail (James A. Robinson and Daron Acemoğlu, 2012), which discusses his rise to power.

Slim said that these professors “have never started a company and have never paid a payroll,” so they do not know for certain what entrepreneurship is.